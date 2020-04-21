logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 April 2020 -
Public management

Yaoundé-Douala highway: About XAF5 bln owed to construction company and control missions active on Phase 1 (Mintp)

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 21 April 2020 08:52

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, at a time the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) notes that phase 1 (60 km) of the Yaoundé-Douala highway is 83% complete, the providers have a disbursement rate of less than 75%.

According to a note from the Mintp, the financial progress is 67.83% or 181,834,581,396 [XAF] “for a disbursement rate of about 73.8%."

"The company [China Highway Engineering Company] has unpaid debts amounting to XAF4,316,178,482. The unpaid invoices of the control missions [Scet-Tunis/Louis Berger] amount to nearly XAF700 million,” the Mintp adds.  

This makes a total of about XAF5 billion of unpaid bills. Nevertheless, the Mintp reassures that despite these unpaid bills, the first phase will be completed on December 31, 2020, according to the company’s schedule.

The Yaoundé-Douala highway is aimed at building about a 215 km network of modern highway between the two most important cities of the country. The estimated cost of the first phase of the work varies from XAF284 and 337.84 billion, depending on the source. During the Phase 1, 2 x 2 highway lanes (extensible to 3) will be built over about 60 km, from kilometre point 0 to the Bibodi interchange.

S.A.

