Yaoundé - 21 April 2021 -
Public management

MINDDEVEL expresses concerns over the management of garbage removal tax proceeds

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 21 April 2021 15:53

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Decentralization and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam (photo) recently expressed his concerns over the management of the proceeds of the special garbage removal tax collected by decentralized territorial authorities.  In a letter dated April 16, 2021, the official reminded mayors of the requirement to publish a specific accounting result detailing the management of those proceeds.  

In the correspondence, Georges Elanga Obam warns mayors that institutions like the Supreme State Audit or the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court may audit the management of those financial resources.

Introduced in 2019, the garbage removal tax represents 0.5% of the taxable base of all imported goods, except for duty-free imports provided for in Article 276 of the Customs Code of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

This tax, which is paid to the decentralized territorial authorities, is used to finance the collection of household waste in Cameroon. "Thanks to this model, 17 Cameroonian cities have a professional garbage collection service," indicated HYSACAM, the main operator in the garbage collection industry.  

This year, the tax is expected to be XAF4 billion, based on the forecasted XAF804.7 billion customs revenues.

BRM

