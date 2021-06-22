logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 June 2021 -
Public management

Cybersecurity: ANTIC claims it deleted 3,372 fake Facebook accounts out of 4,242 identified in 2020

Cybersecurity: ANTIC claims it deleted 3,372 fake Facebook accounts out of 4,242 identified in 2020
  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 June 2021 13:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Agency for Information &Communication Technologies (ANTIC) informs that in 2020, it deleted 3,372 of the 4,242 fake Facebook accounts identified in the framework of its Cameroonian cyberspace surveillance mission. In addition, the agency claims that since 2013, it has detected 25,306 cyber vulnerabilities.

The ANTIC explains that in 2020, it was able to delete the said fake accounts thanks to the cybersecurity incident alert and response center (CIRT). According to the ANTIC, this center allows real-time monitoring of the critical infrastructures of Cameroonian cyberspace. It also helps assist individuals and firms in the management of cybersecurity incidents reported through the toll-free number 8202 or email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. ‘Also, the center issues cybersecurity bulletins, assists security and defense forces in digital investigations through the collection and analysis of digital proofs that can notably help identify and geolocalize cybercriminals. The ANTIC adds that thanks to the CIRT, security and defense forces were able to launch 12,000 requisitions.

In recent years, with the recent appropriation of information and communication technologies by Cameroonians, the country is increasingly exposed to cybercriminals who cause important financial losses for individuals, firms, and even the public administration. For instance, senior officials and nationals regularly complain about scammers impersonating them on social media, on Facebook notably.

According to the ANTIC, the cybercriminal acts identified in Cameroon include “scamming” (financial frauds on the internet), "skimming” (banking card frauds), Simbox frauds (reroute international calls to make them appear as local calls) “Web defacement” (unauthorized modifications to a web site’s homepage) and spoofing (identity theft), etc.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

NHPC to build non-billable 4.5MW hydropower plant exclusively for surrounding communities in the framework of the Nachtigal Hydropower project

nhpc-to-build-non-billable-4-5mw-hydropower-plant-exclusively-for-surrounding-communities-in-the-framework-of-the-nachtigal-hydropower-project
An additional 4.5MW hydropower plant will be built in the framework of the Nachtigal Hydropower project. The information was disclosed to some...

Mbalam-Nabeba iron ore exploitation: Towards a memorandum of understanding to relaunch the project

mbalam-nabeba-iron-ore-exploitation-towards-a-memorandum-of-understanding-to-relaunch-the-project
In Cameroon, the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé and his peer of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoke have been authorized to sign a memorandum of...

Cameroon signs a XAF106 bln loan agreement with the AfDB for the construction of the Ring Road

cameroon-signs-a-xaf106-bln-loan-agreement-with-the-afdb-for-the-construction-of-the-ring-road
On June 18, 2021, Cameroon signed a XAF106 billion loan agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the financing of the Ring Road, the third...

Cybersecurity: ANTIC claims it deleted 3,372 fake Facebook accounts out of 4,242 identified in 2020

cybersecurity-antic-claims-it-deleted-3-372-fake-facebook-accounts-out-of-4-242-identified-in-2020
The National Agency for Information &Communication Technologies (ANTIC) informs that in 2020, it deleted 3,372 of the 4,242 fake Facebook accounts...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers