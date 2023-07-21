logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 July 2023 -
Public management

Local development: FEICOM approves CFAF15bln for projects in decentralized territorial communities

(Business in Cameroon) - FEICOM (The Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention) recently approved CFAF15 billion in additional financing to fund projects in 62 municipalities and four regions in Cameroon. The financing was approved during the two sessions held by the special fund in Yaoundé last July 19-20. 

Specifically, CFAF11.2 billion has been approved for projects in the 62 municipalities, and CFAF3.8 billion for projects in Adamaoua, the North, Northwest, and West regions. 

"The new financing granted by these two bodies covers the 10 regions of our country and brings to CFAF24 billion the amount of Feicom support to communes and regions since the beginning of the current financial year," indicated FEICOM in a release signed by its director general, Philippe Camille Akoa (photo), on July 20, 2023.  

According to FEICOM, the projects to be financed are aligned with the National Development Strategy (SND30). They cover areas like health, education, sports, leisure, industries and services, infrastructure, governance, and culture.

BRM

