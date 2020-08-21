logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: XAF12 bln to be invested in the reconstruction of the Far-North

Cameroon: XAF12 bln to be invested in the reconstruction of the Far-North
  • Comments   -   Friday, 21 August 2020 14:16

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of the “Regional Stabilization Facility for Lake Chad” developed by the UNDP, XAF12 billion will be invested in the construction of infrastructures destroyed by Islamist sect Boko Haram in the Far-northern region of Cameroon.

This project, implemented in the three departments that paid the heaviest price in the sect’s attacks since 2013 (MayoTsanaga, Mayo Sava, and Logone et Chari), will focus on three axes.

These axes will be the construction of infrastructures (public buildings notably), security and economic recovery, triweekly L’Oeil du Sahel reported while relaying the information gathered after the August 17, 2020 meeting of the steering committee in Maroua.  

According to the project leaders, in the framework of the project, 1,000 young people will be recruited locally. They will be paid a daily remuneration and can thus gather enough funds to launch income-generating activities. Also, the construction works will be performed by local companies.

BRM

back to top

Customs seized contraband cars and cell phones in the Northern Region

customs-seized-contraband-cars-and-cell-phones-in-the-northern-region
During the week of August 13-20, 2020, agents of the Selou Samba customs checkpoint (Adamaoua) seized five (5) contraband cars, Cameroonian customs...

The IMF encourages Cameroon to enact an anti-corruption law

the-imf-encourages-cameroon-to-enact-an-anti-corruption-law
In its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) encourages the country to enact an anti-corruption law. The...

Buea, Bamenda, and Bafoussam recorded the highest inflation rates in H1-2020 (INS)

buea-bamenda-and-bafoussam-recorded-the-highest-inflation-rates-in-h1-2020-ins
Buea, the regional capital of southwestern Cameroon, recorded the highest inflation in the country in H1-2020 with a 3.6% rate during the period, the...

Cameroon: XAF12 bln to be invested in the reconstruction of the Far-North

cameroon-xaf12-bln-to-be-invested-in-the-reconstruction-of-the-far-north
In the framework of the “Regional Stabilization Facility for Lake Chad” developed by the UNDP, XAF12 billion will be invested in the construction of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »