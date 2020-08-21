Buea, Bamenda, and Bafoussam recorded the highest inflation rates in H1-2020 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Buea, the regional capital of southwestern Cameroon, recorded the highest inflation in the country in H1-2020 with a 3.6% rate during the period, the National Institute for Statistics (INS) reports.

Bamenda, capital of the northwest region, was the second with 3.3% and Bafoussam (capital of the West) came third with 3%.

These rates could be explained by the impacts of the separatists' demands in the southwest and northwest. These impacts seem to have reached neighboring Bafoussam, which is the capital of the west where trade with the northwest is high.

BRM