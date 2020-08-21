logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 August 2020 -
Public management

The IMF encourages Cameroon to enact an anti-corruption law

The IMF encourages Cameroon to enact an anti-corruption law
  • Comments   -   Friday, 21 August 2020 14:30

(Business in Cameroon) - In its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) encourages the country to enact an anti-corruption law. The institution asks Cameroon to adopt strong structural reforms to facilitate the development of the private sector and “job-rich growth.” It also suggests a modernization of the legal framework.

This anti-corruption law will boost foreign investments and the development of the private sector, the institution comments.

This suggestion is almost the same as the one made a while back by Transparency international. In its 2019 Corruption Perception Index, the anti-corruption agency ranked Cameroon 153th out of 180 countries. With 25 points out of 100, Cameroon was ranked as the 28th most corrupted country in the world.

According to the agency, it is unfortunate that many instruments are missing in the country’s anti-corruption framework. This includes the Anti-Corruption Law. Also, the African Union Convention against Corruption has not been signed yet and article 66 of the constitution on the declaration of property and assets is not being applied. Also, illicit enrichment is not criminalized and there is no legal protection for whistleblowers, anti-corruption activists, investigators, and journalists reporting cases of corruption.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Customs seized contraband cars and cell phones in the Northern Region

customs-seized-contraband-cars-and-cell-phones-in-the-northern-region
During the week of August 13-20, 2020, agents of the Selou Samba customs checkpoint (Adamaoua) seized five (5) contraband cars, Cameroonian customs...

The IMF encourages Cameroon to enact an anti-corruption law

the-imf-encourages-cameroon-to-enact-an-anti-corruption-law
In its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) encourages the country to enact an anti-corruption law. The...

Buea, Bamenda, and Bafoussam recorded the highest inflation rates in H1-2020 (INS)

buea-bamenda-and-bafoussam-recorded-the-highest-inflation-rates-in-h1-2020-ins
Buea, the regional capital of southwestern Cameroon, recorded the highest inflation in the country in H1-2020 with a 3.6% rate during the period, the...

Cameroon: XAF12 bln to be invested in the reconstruction of the Far-North

cameroon-xaf12-bln-to-be-invested-in-the-reconstruction-of-the-far-north
In the framework of the “Regional Stabilization Facility for Lake Chad” developed by the UNDP, XAF12 billion will be invested in the construction of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »