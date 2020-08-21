the-imf-encourages-cameroon-to-enact-an-anti-corruption-law

(Business in Cameroon) - In its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) encourages the country to enact an anti-corruption law. The institution asks Cameroon to adopt strong structural reforms to facilitate the development of the private sector and “job-rich growth.” It also suggests a modernization of the legal framework.

This anti-corruption law will boost foreign investments and the development of the private sector, the institution comments.

This suggestion is almost the same as the one made a while back by Transparency international. In its 2019 Corruption Perception Index, the anti-corruption agency ranked Cameroon 153th out of 180 countries. With 25 points out of 100, Cameroon was ranked as the 28th most corrupted country in the world.

According to the agency, it is unfortunate that many instruments are missing in the country’s anti-corruption framework. This includes the Anti-Corruption Law. Also, the African Union Convention against Corruption has not been signed yet and article 66 of the constitution on the declaration of property and assets is not being applied. Also, illicit enrichment is not criminalized and there is no legal protection for whistleblowers, anti-corruption activists, investigators, and journalists reporting cases of corruption.

Sylvain Andzongo