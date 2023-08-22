logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 August 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: French consulate temporarily suspends visa services after vice-consul’s suspicious death

Cameroon: French consulate temporarily suspends visa services after vice-consul’s suspicious death
  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 August 2023 15:53

"(Business in Cameroon) - Following recent events, the visa service is suspended until further notice," reads a message at the entrance to the French consulate in Douala, Cameroon's economic capital. The message provides visa applicants with no further explanation. However, recently, news surfaced announcing the death of the French vice-consul in Douala, Christian André Marie Hué (photo), who was found hanged in his Douala I residence on August 18, 2023.  

Since his death, the French community has been mourning. On August 21, 2023, the French Consulate General in the administrative district of Bonanjo was grieving. The French flag is at half-mast and services are closed. Inside the consulate, the mood is gloomy. An employee, who requested anonymity, said that "no colleague is authorized to comment on this tragedy. We have to stick to” the consulate’s official announcement.  When asked whether services will resume soon, the latter indicated that it could happen this week. “For the time being, only the emergency cases concerning French nationals are being processed,” we learn. 

Born on June 7, 1957, in Mazingarbe, France, Christian André Marie Hue was Head of Chancery at the French Consulate General in Douala. The official cause of his death is still unknown. However, unofficial sources claim it is linked with visa trafficking. "An investigation is underway to shed light on the causes and circumstances of this tragic event," said the chancellery in a statement published on its website. According to the news website Stop Bla Bla Cam, the Littoral regional division of the judicial police (DRPJ) is in charge of the investigations. 

Frédéric Nonos

back to top

IRAD distributes 25,000 cashew seedlings in the north to wean off dependence on cotton

irad-distributes-25-000-cashew-seedlings-in-the-north-to-wean-off-dependence-on-cotton
Last Thursday (August 17), the Institute of Agricultural Research for Development (IRAD) distributed 25,000 cashew seedlings to 35 cooperatives in the...

East: Employment Minister Tchiroma calls for compliance with foreign labor laws

east-employment-minister-tchiroma-calls-for-compliance-with-foreign-labor-laws
On August 16, 2023, Cameroon's Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, embarked on a tour to sensitize companies in the East...

Cameroon: French consulate temporarily suspends visa services after vice-consul’s suspicious death

cameroon-french-consulate-temporarily-suspends-visa-services-after-vice-consul-s-suspicious-death
"Following recent events, the visa service is suspended until further notice," reads a message at the entrance to the French consulate in Douala,...

Cameroon: Camrail claims CFAF288bln invested in rail infrastructure since 1999

cameroon-camrail-claims-cfaf288bln-invested-in-rail-infrastructure-since-1999
Railway transport company Camrail has invested over CFAF700 billion in Cameroon since 1999, per company figures. The company made the estimate in a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »