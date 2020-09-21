CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently launched a regional selection to identify firms that will supply, install and configure (the services are in independent batches) intruder alarm systems at its branches in Limbé (Cameroon) and Pointe Noire (Congo).

For the specific case of Cameroon, Limbé is located in the South-West region embroiled in a security crisis since 2016. That year, the unrest began with social demands made by teachers and lawyers. Some armed groups then seized the opportunity to start demanding the partitioning of the country.

The Beac indicates that interested applicants should pay a non-refundable fee of XAF50,000 by bank transfer or in cash at its branches (except for the Paris office) by appointment because of the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bids, backed by a bank guarantee of XAF1 million, must be submitted by October 8, 2020. They will be opened in two phases. The administrative and technical bids will be opened on October 8, 2020, and the financial bids on October 16, 2020, at the Beac’s headquarters in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

S.A.