logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 September 2020 -
Public management

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches
  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 September 2020 11:35

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently launched a regional selection to identify firms that will supply, install and configure (the services are in independent batches) intruder alarm systems at its branches in Limbé (Cameroon) and Pointe Noire (Congo).

For the specific case of Cameroon, Limbé is located in the South-West region embroiled in a security crisis since 2016. That year, the unrest began with social demands made by teachers and lawyers. Some armed groups then seized the opportunity to start demanding the partitioning of the country.

The Beac indicates that interested applicants should pay a non-refundable fee of XAF50,000 by bank transfer or in cash at its branches (except for the Paris office) by appointment because of the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bids, backed by a bank guarantee of XAF1 million, must be submitted by October 8, 2020. They will be opened in two phases. The administrative and technical bids will be opened on October 8, 2020, and the financial bids on October 16, 2020, at the Beac’s headquarters in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities

cameroon-germany-disburses-xaf1-96-bln-to-boost-decentralization-and-connectivity-in-rural-communities
The German Embassy in Cameroon informs that the Federal Government of Germany has disbursed €3 million (XAF1.96 billion) to boost its commitment to...

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches

cemac-central-bank-beac-seeks-intruder-alarm-system-suppliers-for-its-limbe-and-pointe-noire-branches
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently launched a regional selection to identify firms that will supply, install and configure (the services...

Cameroon imported XAF390 bln worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019 (INS)

cameroon-imported-xaf390-bln-worth-of-perfumes-cosmetics-chemicals-and-pharmaceuticals-in-2019-ins
Cameroon imported XAF390.01 billion worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019. According to the National Insititute for...

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

cemac-boosted-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic-long-term-securities-made-up-53-6-of-overall-issuance-in-q2-2020
CEMAC countries raised XAF849.5 billion on the BEAC debt market in Q2-2020. This represents a 27.2% rise quarter-over-quarter. This is revealed in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

Cameroon recorded over 14,600 tons season-over-season drop in cocoa sales during the 2019-2020 season

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

foreign-exchange-regulation-cameroon-transferred-its-oil-and-mining-contracts-to-the-beac-the-imf-reveals

Foreign exchange regulation: Cameroon transferred its oil and mining contracts to the BEAC, the IMF reveals

cameroon-sheep-breeding-community-mbororos-challenges-a-temporary-concession-of-100-000-hectares-in-the-adamaoua

Cameroon: Sheep-breeding community Mbororos challenges a temporary concession of 100,000 hectares in the Adamaoua

beac-launches-webinar-to-explain-how-companies-can-successfully-get-listed-on-the-cemac-unified-stock-exchange

Beac launches webinar to explain how companies can successfully get listed on the CEMAC unified stock exchange

camair-co-paul-biya-instructs-quick-operation-resumption-and-a-shift-to-domestic-flights

Camair-Co: Paul Biya instructs quick operation resumption and a shift to domestic flights

gaz-du-cameroun-records-unaudited-revenues-of-cfaf11-4-bln-for-fy2019

Gaz du Cameroun records unaudited revenues of CFAF11.4 bln for FY2019

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Glencore sues SONARA before English courts over alleged dues

Rice variety IR46 is by far the best of all the varieties consumed in Cameroon,” Semry’s general director says

next
prev