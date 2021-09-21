us-hospitality-giant-hilton-announces-a-new-hotel-in-douala

(Business in Cameroon) - American multinational hospitality brand Hilton announced, on September 20, its upcoming establishment in Douala, after its first hotel already built in Yaoundé. In that regard, the multinational signed an agreement with Société locale Nouvelle des Cocotiers (SNC) for the launch of its luxurious commercial brand DoubleTree by Hilton in Douala. According to the official schedule, the hotel would open in 2023, after several millions of US dollars are invested to renovate Douala Rabingha formerly owned by SNC.

"Hilton has a strong tradition of hospitality in Cameroon with over 30 years of operations in the country. I am delighted by this portfolio expansion and the launch of a second brand in this market. Through DoubleTree by Hilton Douala, we can be present in the country’s economic capital in a well-established location that is well known to international visitors," commented Andrew McLachlan, Managing Director for Development in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Hilton is a well-established name in the hospitality industry in Cameroon. We are therefore proud to partner with them to redevelop this hotel and introduce DoubleTree by Hilton in Cameroon. After the completion of our exciting renovation plan, we are confident that the property will set a new modern and luxurious accommodation standard in the city of Douala," added Mamoudou Fadil, SNC vice president.

Located in Bonanjo, Douala's business district, the new 141-room Hilton hotel is near several businesses and administrative buildings at some 6-km from the Douala International Airport. It will have five restaurants, including a specialty restaurant, an all-day restaurant, a panoramic bar, a lobby bar, and a café. The hotel will also have four individual meeting rooms and a ballroom, a spa and fitness facilities, as well as a playground.

The DoubleTree by Hilton brand has more than 18 properties in operation or under development in Africa but the global portfolio includes more than 600 hotels in 48 countries with destinations like Addis Ababa, Cape Town, and Nairobi.

