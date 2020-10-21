Cameroon: Consumer association P2CE warns of probable rise in beer prices in 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 17, Plateforme camerounaise du commerce equitable-P2CE (an association of consumer rights protection groups) issued a press release warning about the probability of a rise in the price of beers in Cameroon.

"Information from reliable sources indicate that the 2021 draft finance bill will provide for an increase in the rate of withholding tax on the purchase of locally produced beers. This will be applied to brewers and distributors, who will pass them on to the retail prices,” the release (signed by the general coordinator of this association, Mbida Ndoumbe) explains.

Brewery products are sensitive consumer goods in Cameroon. Their prices are therefore strictly controlled by the Ministry of Trade. Meanwhile, over the past years, tax authorities have added several consumption taxes to these prices, putting further pressures on the marketing chain.

The last time the price of beer increased in Cameroon was in 2019. That year, the price of some products rose by XAF50 and operators indicated it was due to the introduction of new charges in the finance law.

Sylvain Andzongo