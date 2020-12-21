cameroonian-truckers-suspend-transits-to-bangui-for-security-reasons

(Business in Cameroon) - The operations of Central African rebels around Bangui in recent days have dealt a heavy blow to trade between Cameroon and the Central African Republic. Indeed, fearing for their safety (because rebels of the Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement-CPC have taken over some Central African cities), Cameroonian truckers have suspended supplies to the Central African capital.

According to Cameroonian inland carriers’ association GTTC (Groupement des Transporteurs Terrestres du Cameroun), following a security meeting chaired on December 19, 2020, by the governor of the Eastern region, a resolution was taken that no Cameroonian truck would cross the border between the two countries at Garoua-Boulaï ( to serve Bangui) until the security situation is stable in the neighboring country (Central African Republic).

However, this decision taken by Cameroonian truckers, to preserve their security, serves the interests of Central African rebels who want to impose a blockade on the capital to disrupt or even topple President Faustin Archangel Touadéra, on the eve of legislative and presidential elections scheduled for December 27, 2020.

Mainly supplied by the port of Douala, about XAF55 billion of goods transit every year via the Douala-Bangui corridor to the Central African Republic transits, according to the Cameroonian customs. This trade has been regularly disrupted since 2013 when President Bozizé was overthrown by Seléka rebels (who, thanks to a coalition with other armed groups, are once again threatening the current regime in Bangui).

Brice R. Mbodiam