Yaoundé - 21 December 2020 -
Public management

CEMAC: Cameroon to source XAF25 bln on the money market next Dec 23

  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 December 2020 16:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon will be back on the CEMAC money market next December 23, official sources indicate. According to the sources, the country will try to raise XAF25 billion by issuing 26-week treasury bills.

The maturity date of the operation, facilitated by the country’s 21 primary dealers, is June 25, 2021. This new operation is likely the last the country will conduct, this year, on the CEMAC money market where it plans to raise XAF350 billion in 2021.

BRM

