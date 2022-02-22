Cameroon: 35.1% of firms recorded canceled orders in 2021 due to supply chain disruptions

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 35.1% of companies recorded cases of clients canceling their orders last year. This is revealed by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in the report it recently published detailing the results of a survey it carried out to shed light on the socioeconomic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in 2021.

According to the report, the orders were canceled because the companies were unable to deliver the order due to insufficient production inputs. The situation mainly affected SMEs (38.1% of the surveyed) and industrial producers (38.9% of the surveyed), the institute explains. On average, the canceled orders represented 47.1% of the affected firms’ monthly sales while in March 2021, it was 35.1%.

The INS survey points at a novelty in some companies’ responses to the disruptions of the supply chain. For instance, 16.3% of the surveyed reveal they increased the number of local suppliers to face the problem. Based on that finding, the INS suggests the development of a local industry capable of filling companies’ needs to make the domestic market less vulnerable to external shocks.

