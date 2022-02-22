cameroon-vulgarizes-state-municipality-planning-contracts

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Ministry of Economy, on February 18, 2022, organized an inter-regional workshop to explain the government’s planning contract with communes. This is the third of such workshops being organized after the ones in Ebolowa (South) and Garoua (North). This time, the meeting brought together leaders of municipalities in the West and Northwest regions.

According to a note from the Ministry of Economy’s communication department, the workshop is aimed at vulgarizing the planning contract, which is a “state-municipalities collaborative framework for objectives targetted solely based on communal development plans.” The workshop also aims at “presenting contractualization processes in the framework of those contracts, laying the groundwork for identifying projects likely to be included in the contract and sharing the experience of the pilot phase carried out in Lagdo.”

For the Ministry of Economy’s officials, a planning contract is a tool that will help accelerate the decentralization process underway in Cameroon.

Beyond the transfer of competencies and resources that decentralization advocates, the State-municipality planning contracts offer decentralized territorial authorities (CTD) the possibility of having an additional window for financing investment projects likely to create wealth and jobs locally.

The pilot phase of this process took place in Lagdo, in the North. In its framework, in March 2020, Cameroon committed to releasing a total of XAF4.8 billion, over three years, to fund projects aimed at extending the electricity network to 16 neighborhoods in the region and developing urban roads. The results recorded during that phase prompted the government to encourage the remaining communes to capitalize on this opportunity.

BRM



