logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Public management

Top 10 cities with the highest inflation in Cameroon in 2022 (INS)

Top 10 cities with the highest inflation in Cameroon in 2022 (INS)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 February 2023 04:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon national stats institute (INS) recently published a report on the evolution of inflation in the country in 2022.

Ngaoundéré, in the Adamaoua region, ranked first being the city with the highest inflation over the period. The rate was over 7.4%, while the general price level rose by 6.3%. A year before, inflation in the city was slightly above 1%. The top 10 is completed by Bafoussam (+7.3% after 2.4% in 2021), Buea (+7.1% after +1.7% in 2021), Bamenda (+6.8% after +3.8% in 2021), Maroua (+6.4% after +3, 2% in 2021), Yaoundé (+6.2% after +1.8% in 2021), Douala (+5.7% after +1.9% in 2021), Bertoua (+5.5% after 4.4% in 2021), Ebolowa (+5.7% after +3.7% in 2021) and Garoua (5.4% after 2.1% in 2021).

“Inflation is fueled by soaring food prices. In 2022, the general level of prices was, in large part, fueled by the increase of 12.9% in food prices and 6.3% in prices of restaurant and hotel services. The main increases in food prices have been in oils and fats, bread and cereals, fish and seafood, meat, milk, cheese, and eggs, and vegetables,” INS said.

According to the organization, the inflation rate is expected to rise above 6% in 2023. "The inflation outlook is influenced by the tightening of financial conditions in most regions, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the depreciation of the FCFA against the dollar, the readjustment of fuel pump prices, and the new tax provisions of the 2023 budget law," the INS analyzes.

L.A.

back to top

A CFA65bn Fund is under consideration to preserve the Congo basin

a-cfa65bn-fund-is-under-consideration-to-preserve-the-congo-basin
The Congo basin will soon benefit from a €100 million (about CFA65.5 billion) fund to roll out preservation actions. The decision was announced this...

Cameroon requests Europe’s help to resume tourism in the Far-North

cameroon-requests-europe-s-help-to-resume-tourism-in-the-far-north
After the Boko Haram episodes that brought fear in the Far North and caused tourism activities to be suspended in the region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari is...

Cameroon to raise CFA35bn on the Beac public securities market this month

cameroon-to-raise-cfa35bn-on-the-beac-public-securities-market-this-month
Cameroon is launching a plan to raise CFA35 billion on the Beac public securities market this month. Information from the Finance department revealed that...

Feicom approves CFA9.3bn local development fund

feicom-approves-cfa9-3bn-local-development-fund
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) announced the deployment of a CFA9.3 billion fund to boost local development in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »