Imported Inflation: GICAM calls for suspension of Conformity program PECAE

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Pre-Shipment Evaluation of Conformity program (PECAE) is one of the factors that worsened the inflationary pressures in the second half of 2021, employers grouping GICAM estimates.

"The situation is all the more critical as this imported inflation is superimposed on other national constraints, like the extension of PECAE,” the employers’ group said on March 18, 2022, during a meeting between GICAM, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, and several government officials in Yaoundé.

At the end of the meeting, we learn, the GICAM stressed that although PECAE is an instrument for the protection of consumers and the local market, the large flow of requests created by its extension to all imported goods has created some challenges. "It is, therefore, necessary to consider its suspension during the crisis period," it suggested.

The conformity program has been applicable since August 31, 2016. It aims to secure the Cameroonian market from the poor-quality products that are usually found in markets.

It is implemented by the consortium of Swiss firm SGS and the British Intertek International. In its framework, exporters pay for prior conformity checks before goods are shipped to Cameroon, which still had no advanced laboratories to control the conformity of goods.

For the GICAM, even though the program ensures only products of a certain quality enter the local market, it may lead to an increase in the price of some imported goods since the conformity checking fees are passed onto retail prices.

In response to all the concerns voiced by the GICAM, government officials promised to find appropriate solutions through dialogue. The creation of a government-employers discussion platform was then decided to continue discussions of the inflationary crisis. This platform, steered by the general secretariat of the Prime Minister's office, will be organized per sector and industries, by their level of exposure.

