Cameroon closes its second 2023 bond issuance on the Beac market with a lower subscription than the first issuance

(Business in Cameroon) - The year 2023 seems to have started on a bad note for Cameroon, in the Beac public security market. After its first bond issue, subscribed at 50%, the country closes its second bond issue with only 33.4%.

The 26-week fungible Treasury bills (BTAs) issued by the Cameroonian Treasury on March 13, for CFA15 billion, yielded only CFA5.010 billion. And Cameroon finally cashed in CFA5 billion, a third of the amount sought. Beac reported that only two of the 22 Primary Dealers (SVT) approved by Cameroon on this market participated in the operation. This only confirmed the growing disinterest of investors in Cameroon's public securities, which have been increasingly overlooked on the market in recent months.

"I have noticed that many SVTs do not respect the specifications agreed on with the Treasury. They have not participated in any of Cameroon’s operations on the market in the past six months. Out of a network of more than 20 primary dealers, 90% of the outstanding securities are held by about five major players," the Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motazé, recently said.

An analysis of the market found that Cameroon now struggles to attract investors in the Beac market mainly because it offers lower interest rates than the other Cemac countries. Plus, investors are now more interested in making profits, while the Cameroonian Treasury rather has a controlled-rate policy. The country has demonstrated its solvency in the Beac market without a single default since 2011. “Cameroon is today the only SSA country which offers less than 3% for short maturity securities (BTA) and less than 7% for long maturities (OTA)," said Sylvester Moh, Director General of the Cameroon Treasury.

A market connoisseur explained that the practice of attractive interest rates by some CEMAC countries that do not always have a good credit rating on the market, coupled with the desire by primary dealers (SVTs) to make profits, has, over the years, led to an increase in interest rates. This reality is now undermining the fundraising operations of the Cameroonian Treasury. For example, while Cameroon posted an average interest rate of 4.3% for its BTA issues in January 2023 (compared to 4.25% for the March 13 operation when some investors were demanding up to 5.5%, ed), Gabon offered 5.63% over the period, while Chad served 6.95% and Congo 7.1%.

Authorized sources say this practice of high interest rates is also the reason for Cameroon's underperformance on its first bond issue of 2023. For this 5-year OTA operation, which took place on March 6, 2023, the country offered a return of 5.75% against an average, on the market, of 6.74% in January 2023, after 7.06% in December 2022.

Brice R. Mbodiam