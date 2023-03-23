17-injured-in-a-furnace-explosion-in-the-acero-metal-sarl-premises-in-douala

(Business in Cameroon) - The governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, reported the tragic news of the explosion of a furnace that occurred on March 20 in the factory of the metallurgist Acero Metal Sarl, located in the Bonassama district in the commune of Douala IV. At least 17 people were injured, including 10 "very serious" cases.

The severe cases are currently being taken care of at the Douala General Hospital, which has a burns unit, while the others are in the Bonassama district hospital, the official said. The governor assured that the authorities are closely following up on the situation.

According to available information, the fire broke out in the afternoon on Monday, March 20, 2023, at around 2:00 p.m., in the iron processing factory. The causes of the explosion are still unknown.

This tragedy occurs a little over two months after the fire that destroyed the raw materials in one of Prometal Sarl's factories in the Douala-Bassa industrial zone on 3 January 2023. Thankfully, no loss of life was recorded.

P.N.N.