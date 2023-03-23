logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2023 -
Public management

17 injured in a furnace explosion in the Acero Metal Sarl premises in Douala

17 injured in a furnace explosion in the Acero Metal Sarl premises in Douala
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 March 2023 14:47

(Business in Cameroon) - The governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, reported the tragic news of the explosion of a furnace that occurred on March 20 in the factory of the metallurgist Acero Metal Sarl, located in the Bonassama district in the commune of Douala IV. At least 17 people were injured, including 10 "very serious" cases.

The severe cases are currently being taken care of at the Douala General Hospital, which has a burns unit, while the others are in the Bonassama district hospital, the official said. The governor assured that the authorities are closely following up on the situation.

According to available information, the fire broke out in the afternoon on Monday, March 20, 2023, at around 2:00 p.m., in the iron processing factory. The causes of the explosion are still unknown.

This tragedy occurs a little over two months after the fire that destroyed the raw materials in one of Prometal Sarl's factories in the Douala-Bassa industrial zone on 3 January 2023. Thankfully, no loss of life was recorded.

P.N.N.

back to top

Minimum wage revision: Cameroon PM managed to satisfy all parties, despite accusations of labor code violation

minimum-wage-revision-cameroon-pm-managed-to-satisfy-all-parties-despite-accusations-of-labor-code-violation
Cameroon's PM signed yesterday a decree revising the minimum wage in the country. To satisfy all parties, Joseph Dion Ngute (pictured) validated, for the...

Information and communication services grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, driven by the Internet and mobile money

information-and-communication-services-grew-by-8-5-qoq-in-q3-2022-driven-by-the-internet-and-mobile-money
Information and communication services in Cameroon grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the GDP, the national stats...

Feicom launches an online platform to collect taxes from street vendors

feicom-launches-an-online-platform-to-collect-taxes-from-street-vendors
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom), teamed up with the University of Douala and the Jacky Fely Nafack Institute of...

17 injured in a furnace explosion in the Acero Metal Sarl premises in Douala

17-injured-in-a-furnace-explosion-in-the-acero-metal-sarl-premises-in-douala
The governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, reported the tragic news of the explosion of a furnace that occurred on March 20 in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »