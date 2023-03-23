feicom-launches-an-online-platform-to-collect-taxes-from-street-vendors

(Business in Cameroon) - The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom), teamed up with the University of Douala and the Jacky Fely Nafack Institute of Technology to develop an online platform that allows decentralized local authorities (CTD) to collect taxes from street vendors. The project, called Inform'All City, was officially presented on March 21 in Yaoundé.

Feicom invites concerned vendors to register on the platform and benefit from a selling place officially granted to them by the municipality. That way, they are legally recognized as vendors.

Under its first deployment phase, which aims to improve the collection of local tax revenues and plan urban development, the Inform'All City platform will focus on Yaoundé II and Douala III, the political and economic capitals of the country, we learned.

