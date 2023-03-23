Information and communication services grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, driven by the Internet and mobile money

(Business in Cameroon) - Information and communication services in Cameroon grew by 8.5% QoQ in Q3 2022, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the GDP, the national stats institute INS reported.

“This performance is the result of the multiplication of promotional offers introduced by operators to stimulate consumption of internet services and payments via mobile phones,” the agency said, revealing that growth within the sector was mainly driven by Internet and mobile money.

As a reminder, information and communication services are part of the tertiary sector, which was the main driver of growth in Cameroon in Q3 2022, with a contribution of 2.5% to the country's GDP growth.

