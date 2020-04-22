cameroon-suspends-68-temporary-employment-companies-for-operating-without-authorizations

(Business in Cameroon) - Sixty-eight temporary employment companies have recently been suspended by the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training Issa Tchiroma (photo).

According to a press release published on April 21, the minister explains that these 68 companies and private offices for the placement of workers do not hold valid approvals or their licenses have expired. They are thus no longer qualified to provide temporary personnel or placement for workers in Cameroon.

They include 62 companies, namely, Société camerounaise des travaux divers, Gama Engineering, Camsed, Afric-emploi, Espoir Emploi Prestations Sarl, Lime Maritime Shipping Services, Powercons Cameroon, Ets One, Comgefer Interim, Afrique Interim, Alpha Marine, Gama Engineering, Smart Human Resource, etc. There are also six private employment agencies namely Société de prestations indutsrielles innovantes, Cabinet Sysiphe, Ets Marly Services, God with us General Supply, Stice Cameroon Sarl and LTL Interim.

Issa Tchiroma orders the promoters concerned who continue to operate illegally to comply with the regulations in force as soon as possible. Failing this, he reserves the right to sanction them according to the rules in force.

S.A.