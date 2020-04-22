Covid-19: Cameroon’s response plan estimated at XAF58 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - There is now a little more information about the volume of financial resources Cameroon plans to put into its Covid-19 response plan. On April 16, speaking before the National Assembly, the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda (photo), revealed that this envelope is estimated at XAF58 billion.

Thanks to the envelope, the country will deploy all the awareness and prevention measures currently ongoing in the country, treat infected people free of charge, acquire test kits, respirators and all other equipment involved in the care of the infected.

At the same time, in anticipation of an escalation in the number of cases in the coming weeks, the government has set up two field hospitals in the capital and has transformed social housing in various cities in the country into reception and care centres for people infected with Covid-19.

All these temporary health structures are operating as public hospitals, according to a decision recently signed by the Prime Minister.

To facilitate the implementation of this response plan, the Head of State has authorized the tax exemption of equipment purchased in that framework, a document published by the Presidency informs. Also, those equipment are allowed to be purchased under "special contracts," that are outside the usual regulatory procedures.

With more than 1,000 people infected to date, the Covid-19 has reached 9 out of the 10 regions of Cameroon. Only the Far North region currently has no cases.

BRM