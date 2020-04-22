logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 April 2020 -
Public management

Covid-19: Cameroon’s response plan estimated at XAF58 bln

Covid-19: Cameroon’s response plan estimated at XAF58 bln
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 22 April 2020 09:00

(Business in Cameroon) - There is now a little more information about the volume of financial resources Cameroon plans to put into its Covid-19 response plan. On April 16, speaking before the National Assembly, the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda (photo), revealed that this envelope is estimated at XAF58 billion.  

Thanks to the envelope, the country will deploy all the awareness and prevention measures currently ongoing in the country, treat infected people free of charge, acquire test kits, respirators and all other equipment involved in the care of the infected.

At the same time, in anticipation of an escalation in the number of cases in the coming weeks, the government has set up two field hospitals in the capital and has transformed social housing in various cities in the country into reception and care centres for people infected with Covid-19.

All these temporary health structures are operating as public hospitals, according to a decision recently signed by the Prime Minister.

To facilitate the implementation of this response plan, the Head of State has authorized the tax exemption of equipment purchased in that framework, a document published by the Presidency informs. Also, those equipment are allowed to be purchased under "special contracts," that are outside the usual regulatory procedures.

With more than 1,000 people infected to date, the Covid-19 has reached 9 out of the 10 regions of Cameroon. Only the Far North region currently has no cases.

BRM

back to top

Covid-19: Cameroon’s response plan estimated at XAF58 bln

covid-19-cameroon-s-response-plan-estimated-at-xaf58-bln
There is now a little more information about the volume of financial resources Cameroon plans to put into its Covid-19 response plan. On April 16,...

Construction works for Cameroon-Nigeria electricity interconnection from the Nachtigal dam to begin soon

construction-works-for-cameroon-nigeria-electricity-interconnection-from-the-nachtigal-dam-to-begin-soon
Cameroon plans to launch electricity interconnection with Nigeria, from the Nachtigal hydroelectric plant (420 MW), located 65 km Northeast of Yaoundé,...

Cameroon suspends the 2019-2020 hunting season due to the ongoing covid-19 epidemic

cameroon-suspends-the-2019-2020-hunting-season-due-to-the-ongoing-covid-19-epidemic
On April 20, 2020, the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife (Minof), Jules Doret Ndongo (pictured), signed a communiqué informing of the suspension of the...

Camtel announces the construction of redundant fiber optics infrastructures to prevent internet disruption at the Emergency Operations Centre in Yaoundé

camtel-announces-the-construction-of-redundant-fiber-optics-infrastructures-to-prevent-internet-disruption-at-the-emergency-operations-centre-in-yaounde
In the coming days, Camtel will make an unplanned investment for the benefit of the Emergency Operations Centre in Yaoundé. Although the volume of the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique