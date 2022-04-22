the-first-africa-bamboo-and-rattan-congress-opens-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The first-ever African Bamboo and Rattan Congress opened on April 20, 2022, in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital. The meeting organized in partnership with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) ends on April 22, 2022.

With this event, Cameroon wants to contribute to the development of the bamboo and rattan sector, which represents a global market estimated at CFA11,000 billion, according to the Ministry of Forests and Wildlife. “Bamboo and rattan are two levers that, if well exploited, can help create jobs, fight against poverty, and improve the environment and living conditions of populations. In environmental and climatic terms, bamboo and rattan sequester carbon in the same way as the forest,” explains Cameroon's Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo.

According to official estimates, Cameroon is home to 15 species of bamboo out of the 1,642 identified in the world, and up to 21 species of rattan out of the 631 identified in the world. The optimal exploitation of this potential could create up to 250,000 jobs in the country, we learn.

BRM