Cameroon: Transit fees collected on Chad-Cameroon pipeline surged by 24.32% to XAF36.59 bln in 2019 (SNH)

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon generated XAF36.59 billion (+24.32%) of transit revenues on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, according to figures recently published by the National Hydrocarbon Company (SNH).

This growth, the SNH reveals, is due to the implementation of amendment No. 2 of the agreement establishing the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (Cotco), operator of the Chad-Cameroon pipeline. According to this amendment, transit fees were updated on September 30, 2018, from US$1.30 to US$1.32 per barrel.

During the period under review, six transporters worked on this pipeline: China National Petroleum Corporation International Chad, Cliveden, Royalty In Kind, Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad, ExxonMobil, Petronas, Petro Chad Mangara, Glencore, Petroleum Chad Company Limited. These companies carried out 50 removal operations totaling 47.26 million barrels at the Komé-Kribi terminal (KK1).

S.A.