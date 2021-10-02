logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 October 2021 -
Public management

Towards the normalization of Chad-Cameroon’s commercial exchange with the reopening of Cameroon’s side of the Ngueli border

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:15

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 20, 2021, Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, Prefect of the department of Logone et Chari, officially reopened the Cameroonian side of the Ngueli bridge to circulation. This officially ended an over 12-month closure of this border between Cameroon and Chad, closed since March 2020, when the first coronavirus cases were identified in Cameroon.

Cameroon is therefore favorably answering the request formulated by Chadian authorities. Indeed, on June 17, 2021, general Souleyman Abakar Adam, Chadian Minister of Public Security, and Ousman Bassy Lougma, director-general of the national police, officially reopened their side of the bridge. During the reopening ceremony, general Souleyman Abakar Adam indicated that Chad will get in touch with Cameroonian authorities to finalize the process.

By reopening their respective sides of the bridge, Cameroon and Chad are normalizing commercial exchanges between the two countries. Since the closure of that border bridge, those exchanges drastically affected commercial flows. According to Cameroonian customs, in March 2020, commercial flows through the Douala-Bangui and Douala-Ndjamena corridors slumped 80% year on year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the border closures.

Although the estimates published by Cameroonian customs integrates the commercial flows on the Douala-Bangui corridor, which connects to the Central African Republic, it is worth mentioning that most of the shortfalls were mainly due to commercial flows between Douala and Ndjamena. Officially, XAF340 billion worth of goods transit through the Douala-Ndjamena corridor, against XAF55 billion for the Douala-Bangui corridor, Cameroonian customs figures show.

Brice R. Mbodiam

