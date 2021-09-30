logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 September 2021 -
Public management

Douala and Yaoundé-Nsimalen airports were the most bustling in Cameroon in 2019 (CCAA)

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 22 June 2021 13:06

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, the Douala and Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airports were the most used in Cameroon, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority CCAA.

An analysis of the performance of the various airport platforms demonstrates that the airport of Douala was the most used for international flights, freights transport, and courier services while that of Yaoundé-Nsimalen offered more domestic flights and the highest occupancy rate,”  the CCAA writes.

The CCAA gives no reasons to explain the figures but it notes that thanks to the airport of Douala, Cameroon improved its occupancy rate on international flights, which rose from 58% in 2018 to 78% in 2019. Also, the airport of Douala welcomed 53% of the international flights to Cameroon.

The aviation authority explains that in 2019, the freight and courier transported to and from Cameroon grew by 9.2% and almost all of them landed or departed from the airport of Douala. As for the Yaoundé-Nsimalen airports, it hosted 27% of all the domestic flights operated in Cameroon in 2019.

S.A.

