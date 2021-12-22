logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 December 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: Minister of Transport opposes a proposed increase in vehicle inspection charges

 (Business in Cameroon) - In a document shared on social media, the Association of approved vehicle inspection companies (Asactv) informed its users that effective January 1, 2022, the vehicle inspection charges would rise. 

For instance, the price for passenger cars’ inspection will rise from XAF9,500 to 17,887 all tax included. The association provided no reasons for the price hikes but sources in the sector indicate that the vehicle inspection centers estimate the former prices are no longer enough to cover the expenses they incur while offering their services. Hence, the price hikes.

This decision has recently been rejected by Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe. In a release issued on December 21, 2021, the official asked users to disregard the new prices issued by the Asactv. “In the aftermath of a document  (...) signed by vehicle inspection centers, the Minister of Transport informs the public opinion in general and vehicle inspection centers in particular that the decision contained in the document constitutes a violation of rules in force,” the Minister of Transport informs.

The official then ordered the centers to stay the execution of the new prices and comply with article 8, paragraph 2 of the regulation governing their operations. 

The Minister of Transport reassures the public opinion that the current vehicle inspection prices are still unchanged,” the release adds. 

This attempt by the Asactv to increase its service charges occurs amid the generalized rise in the price of basic foods like rice, oil, fish, milk, and sugar. In that regard, some people believe the association just wants to capitalize on the current situation. 

Vehicle inspection centers check cars for major breakdowns but, they have become breeding grounds for unethical practices. According to various testimonies, inspection certificates are delivered to some users without them even taking their cars to the issuing centers. Because of such practices, in April 2020, the Minister of Transport suspended 15 vehicle inspection centers for one month. 

S.A.

