Yaoundé: New year’s fair YaFe 2021 dedicates a stand for made-in-Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The 16th edition of YaFe (Yaoundé’s new year fair) Officially started on December 17, 2021, at the Yaounde conference center with a stand dedicated to the made-in-Cameroon. “This year, the main innovation is kilomètre festif du made in Cameroon, an area dedicated to small and medium companies involved in local production,” explains Thierry Ndong, communication manager for Fondation Interprogress, the organizer of YaFe.

Apart from made-in-Cameroon products, YaFe 2021, which will end on January 1, 2022, will showcase reference products from sectors like clothing, catering, craft, brewing, entertainment.

To discover all those products showcased in some 230 stands, the 200,000 visitors expected will have to respect Covid-19 safety measures on-site. Those rules include temperature checks, hand cleaning, and mask-wearing.

BRM