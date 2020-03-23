logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2020 -
Public management

Camair-Co closes its Paris representation until further notice

Camair-Co closes its Paris representation until further notice
  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 March 2020 10:12

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned carrier Camair-Co suspended the operations of its Paris representation on March 18, a statement the carrier published the same day informs.

In the release, the general manager explains that the suspension was called for by the coronavirus pandemic and the measures, absolute lockdown notably, taken by French authorities to face it. Therefore, it indicates, until further notice, the carrier’s representation in the French capital will remain closed.

Let’s note that the carrier was scheduled to resume its flights to France in 2019. These flights were suspended, in 2016, by an order from Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) because it deemed Camair-Co “unprepared” for audits from major aviation authorities like the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Since then, the Paris representation has continued its operations but with a reduced staff.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon seeks IDB’s XAF64.3 bln loan to boost the cotton and soya sectors

cameroon-seeks-idb-s-xaf64-3-bln-loan-to-boost-the-cotton-and-soya-sectors
Once again, Cameroon, as it did in late 2018, is turning to the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) for a Murabaha funding contract...

Camair-Co closes its Paris representation until further notice

camair-co-closes-its-paris-representation-until-further-notice
State-owned carrier Camair-Co suspended the operations of its Paris representation on March 18, a statement the carrier published the same day...

Plantations du Haut Penja seeks agricultural tractor supplier for its operations in Cameroon

plantations-du-haut-penja-seeks-agricultural-tractor-supplier-for-its-operations-in-cameroon
Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), Cameroonian subsidiary of French Compagnie fruitière de Marseille, recently launched a 3-lot bid solicitation for the...

Coronavirus: Cameroonian companies are making financial donations to help the government fight the pandemic

coronavirus-cameroonian-companies-are-making-financial-donations-to-help-the-government-fight-the-pandemic
On March 16, 2020, metallurgy company Prometal Aciérie’s executives gave a check of XAF100 million to the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda as...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises