Yaoundé - 23 March 2022 -
Public management

UN Habitat, Crédit Foncier back housing project in Douala V

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 March 2022 14:12

(Business in Cameroon) - The UN-Habitat and Crédit Foncier du Cameroun, Cameroon's housing bank, have joined efforts to support the implementation of a housing project in Douala V. Initiated by the municipal authority of the region, the project is aimed at building housing units for motorcycle taxi drivers, considered a vulnerable segment of the population.

“We are moving towards the construction of 134 pilot homes in Douala. If we build 134 homes in each of the 360 communes of the country, it will make a significant number of places for vulnerable groups,” the Cameroonian Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes, said during the Douala V Communal Urban Forum held last March 18-22.

The social housing deficit in Cameroon is estimated at 2.5 million units, according to the latest official data. This gap forces people to stay in precarious housing units, which are widespread in the country’s big cities. Data shows that 80% of these places are occupied by people from vulnerable social classes.

