Yaoundé - 23 March 2022 -
Public management

Aboubacar Coulibaly becomes the new MD of Nestle Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Aboubacar Coulibaly (pictured), who until now was the General Manager Senegal & Satellites at Nestlé Sénégal, has been appointed MD of Nestlé Cameroon. He will officially take office on April 1, 2022.

“In addition to Cameroon, he (Aboubacar Coulibaly, ed) will supervise other Central African countries such as Gabon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe," Nestlé Cameroon explained in a statement issued today. The new MD, who joined Nestlé in 2002, has also held the positions of Country Representative for Togo and Benin; General Business Manager, and Sales Development Manager for Burkina Faso; and Category & Marketing Manager in Nigeria. In Cameroon, he will replace Robert Helou, who has run the local subsidiary since April 2019.

The outgoing MD will reportedly become the new MD of Nestlé Saudi Arabia, we learn.

BRM

