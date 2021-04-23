logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 April 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon launches a CFAF65 bln project to develop the pork, beef, and fish industries

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday April 22, 20221, in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian Minister of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries, Dr. Taiga, presided over the official launch of the Livestock and Fish Farming Value Chain Development Project (PDCVEP). The CFAF65 billion project will be funded by a CFAF55 billion loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and by the Government of Cameroon, to the tune of CFAF10 billion.

"The PDCVEP is aimed at boosting competitiveness and hygiene in the beef, pork, and fish production segments over the next five years. It will also improve producers' income and create new jobs in the beneficiary segments," we learn.

To achieve these goals, 15 million grass seed straws, 1,000 frozen embryos (for the production of 500 calves), cattle semen, and high-yielding piglets will be produced and distributed. In the framework of that project, animal farmers will also be trained on artificial insemination techniques and cattle fattening while over 350 young people will be supported in the development of animal farming businesses through credit facilitation.

According to the AfDB's findings, the poultry, beef, pork, and fish sectors are among the major sectors on which the country's growth should be based. However, the institution explains, the genetic performance of the cattle and pig breeds used is still mediocre. To increase these performances, the PDCVEP will take measures to improve the genetic inputs and feeds used.

As for the fish sector, it was selected because of its negative impact on the country's trade balance (CFAF 98,636 billion in 2014) since fish imports constitute the second largest expenditure item after petroleum products in the country.

Ultimately, the three beneficiary sectors can help meet the production objectives of the livestock and fish farming sub-sector. Fact is, the farmers active in the three beneficiary segments account for over 45% of the livestock and fishing sub-sector. Therefore, the AfDB believes that its financial support will likely help achieve the 9.3% growth rate assigned to this sub-sector in Cameroon.


