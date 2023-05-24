logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 May 2023 -
Public management

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 17:16

(Business in Cameroon) - The second 2023 parliamentary session is set to commence on June 8 at the National Assembly and Senate, according to statements released by both chambers of the Cameroonian parliament. Reliable sources indicate that this 30-day session will focus on the revised 2023 State Budget, currently being finalized by the government.

The document, which integrates the conclusions reached by Cameroon and the IMF following the fourth review of the three-year economic and financial program (2022-2024) with the Bretton Woods institution, will take the form of a presidential decree, expected by the end of this month or early June. The decree will subsequently be submitted to MPs for ratification.

Despite the 5.2% salary increase in the civil service introduced in February 2023, two months after the initial budget was adopted, the expected Budgetary Adjustment could shrink the State's budget for the year. The reason, we learned, is the reduction in the subsidy for domestic gas consumption and petroleum products, which amounted to CFA775 billion in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

To reduce this expenditure in 2023, the Cameroonian government has raised pump prices for gasoline (+15%), diesel fuel (+25%), and industrial kerosene (+36%) since February 1, 2023.

back to top

Cocoa farm gate prices experience a decline, after four consecutive increases in two months

cocoa-farm-gate-prices-experience-a-decline-after-four-consecutive-increases-in-two-months
After four consecutive increases since March 24, 2023, despite the rainy season, cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon have dropped for the first time. The...

CEMAC calls on Chad to transfer part of its shares in Cotco to Cameroon

cemac-calls-on-chad-to-transfer-part-of-its-shares-in-cotco-to-cameroon
Last May 15, Daniel Ona Ondo, the President of the CEMAC Commission, signed a decision authorizing the Chadian National Oil Company (SHT) to acquire...

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision

the-2nd-2023-parliamentary-session-will-focus-on-state-budget-revision
The second 2023 parliamentary session is set to commence on June 8 at the National Assembly and Senate, according to statements released by both chambers...

Cameroon to pave nearly 2,000 km of roads in 2024-26

cameroon-to-pave-nearly-2-000-km-of-roads-in-2024-26
The Cameroonian government unveiled plans to extend its asphalted road network over the coming years. The plan, according to the integrated infrastructure...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »