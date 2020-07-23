logoBC
23 July 2020
Cameroon seeks investors for its high aquaculture potential areas

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Livestock Dr. Taïga recently issued a Request for Expression Of Interest (EOI) to prequalify national and foreign operators who want to invest in the Cameroonian fish-farming sector.

The said investors will develop those undeveloped areas identified as having high aquaculture potential, seafronts, riverine zones, and reservoirs. These areas are namely the Dibamba river (left and right bank), the Nyong river in the Mbalmayo area, the Sanaga river in the Monatélé area, the Lagdo, and Lom Pangar reservoirs and the seafronts between Kribi and Campo, and between Limbe and Idenau.

Interested investors should send their applications (written in French or English) to the Directorate of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Fishing Industries in Yaoundé by October 16, 2020.

Cameroon has a fishery product deficit and heavily relies on imports. For instance, in Q1-2020, it spent XAF38.9 billion to import 57,008 tons of frozen fish.

