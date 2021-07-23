Public finance: Cameroon organizes its first-ever mid-term budget execution conference

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 21, 2021, in Yaoundé, the Ministry of Finance organized a budget conference to review the execution of the 2021 budget. This conference aims to identify the various problems affecting the execution of the budget before the scheduled end of the disbursements and to find solutions to those problems.

In an internal note, the Minister of Finance indicated that this is the first time a budget conference is being organized in the country, adding that it is the result of a program aimed at modernizing the management of public finances. The solutions suggested during the conference will help improve the budget information and public procurement systems, to ensure the proper execution of this year’s budget and effectively prepare the 2022 budget execution circular as well as the documents to be annexed for its execution.

BRM