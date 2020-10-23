logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon plans to reduce minimum capital for LLC establishment from XAF100k to 5k by March 2021

Cameroon plans to reduce minimum capital for LLC establishment from XAF100k to 5k by March 2021
  • Comments   -   Friday, 23 October 2020 14:48

(Business in Cameroon) - The creation of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) could be further simplified in Cameroon if the country sticks to the priority action plan presented at the end of the 11th edition of the Cameroon Business Forum (CBF) held on October 22, 2020, in Yaoundé.

Indeed, during this public-private dialogue platform, the country was recommended to reduce the “minimum capital requirement from XAF100,000 to XAF5,000 for limited liability companies that are not setting up their companies via a notary.” Applying this measure would mean a XAF95,000 reduction in the funds needed to establish such companies.

The Ministry of Justice, in charge of SMEs and the Centres of Business Creation Formalities (CBCF), was tasked to work towards the implementation of the measure by the end of March 2021.

Also, the CBF encourages the use of private deeds in the creation of limited liability companies. This would, among other things, improve Cameroon's ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business report.

Let’s note that a few years ago, the minimum capital required to establish a limited liability company in Cameroon was XAF1 million but, it was reduced to XAF100,000 thereafter.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon plans to reduce minimum capital for LLC establishment from XAF100k to 5k by March 2021

cameroon-plans-to-reduce-minimum-capital-for-llc-establishment-from-xaf100k-to-5k-by-march-2021
The creation of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) could be further simplified in Cameroon if the country sticks to the priority action plan presented at...

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts
On October 21, 2020, when the second disbursement under the rapid credit facility (aimed at helping countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic) was...

Camair-Co recorded over XAF6 bln of revenue shortfalls in H1-2020 because of coronavirus pandemic

camair-co-recorded-over-xaf6-bln-of-revenue-shortfalls-in-h1-2020-because-of-coronavirus-pandemic
Camair-Co recorded about XAF6 billion of revenue shortfalls in H1-2020, according to an internal document Business in Cameroon had access to. The...

Bicec increases capital fourfold to XAF49.08 bln

bicec-increases-capital-fourfold-to-xaf49-08-bln
Indeed, Bicec reveals that according to the minutes of its General Assembly held on December 12, 2019, (received by the notary Régine Dooh Collins-Ekollo)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte