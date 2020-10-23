logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: 358 teachers and students have received ICT certification from Huawei within 5 years

Cameroon: 358 teachers and students have received ICT certification from Huawei within 5 years
  • Comments   -   Friday, 23 October 2020 14:59

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian subsidiary of the Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei recently concluded the 5th edition of its program "Seeds for the Future," aimed at promoting ICT talents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners will not be able to make the usual trip to Huawei's headquarters in China to share their experiences. Instead, they will receive online training, we learn.

 "From 2016 to date, Huawei's training segment has, through several projects (Seeds for the future, learn-on, Huawei ICT Academy), trained 120 teachers, of which 45 have passed the ICT certification and 13 passed the HCAI instructor certification. Thousands of students have been trained and 300 of them have passed the ICT certification," said Sun Wei, the Deputy General Manager of Huawei Cameroon. Overall, this means that 358 students and teachers have been certified by the Chinese company in Cameroon.

For the 2020 edition of  "Seeds for the future,"  Huawei Cameroon has selected 40 winners to participate in the final phase of this program, instead of the usual 10 winners because of the flexibility offered by online training.

 “During that period, the students will be able to take advantage of Huawei's online training resources free of charge, using its ‘Learn-On’ platform to promote personal development in ICT," Sun Wei explains.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: 358 teachers and students have received ICT certification from Huawei within 5 years

cameroon-358-teachers-and-students-have-received-ict-certification-from-huawei-within-5-years
The Cameroonian subsidiary of the Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei recently concluded the 5th edition of its program "Seeds for the Future," aimed...

Cameroon plans to reduce minimum capital for LLC establishment from XAF100k to 5k by March 2021

cameroon-plans-to-reduce-minimum-capital-for-llc-establishment-from-xaf100k-to-5k-by-march-2021
The creation of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) could be further simplified in Cameroon if the country sticks to the priority action plan presented at...

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts
On October 21, 2020, when the second disbursement under the rapid credit facility (aimed at helping countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic) was...

Camair-Co recorded over XAF6 bln of revenue shortfalls in H1-2020 because of coronavirus pandemic

camair-co-recorded-over-xaf6-bln-of-revenue-shortfalls-in-h1-2020-because-of-coronavirus-pandemic
Camair-Co recorded about XAF6 billion of revenue shortfalls in H1-2020, according to an internal document Business in Cameroon had access to. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte