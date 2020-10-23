Cameroon: 358 teachers and students have received ICT certification from Huawei within 5 years

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian subsidiary of the Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei recently concluded the 5th edition of its program "Seeds for the Future," aimed at promoting ICT talents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners will not be able to make the usual trip to Huawei's headquarters in China to share their experiences. Instead, they will receive online training, we learn.

"From 2016 to date, Huawei's training segment has, through several projects (Seeds for the future, learn-on, Huawei ICT Academy), trained 120 teachers, of which 45 have passed the ICT certification and 13 passed the HCAI instructor certification. Thousands of students have been trained and 300 of them have passed the ICT certification," said Sun Wei, the Deputy General Manager of Huawei Cameroon. Overall, this means that 358 students and teachers have been certified by the Chinese company in Cameroon.

For the 2020 edition of "Seeds for the future," Huawei Cameroon has selected 40 winners to participate in the final phase of this program, instead of the usual 10 winners because of the flexibility offered by online training.

“During that period, the students will be able to take advantage of Huawei's online training resources free of charge, using its ‘Learn-On’ platform to promote personal development in ICT," Sun Wei explains.

BRM