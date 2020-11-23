cameroon-inaugurates-a-business-acceleration-center-in-douala

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 18, 2020, in Douala, Achille Bassilekin III (Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicrafts-Minpmeesa) presided over the official inauguration of the business acceleration center JFN-IT E4 IMPACT Accelerator.

According to the official, the said center will serve as a crossroads where all entrepreneurs and project holders can collaborate within the Cameroonian innovation ecosystem. It aims to promote the acquisition of innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students, graduates seeking employment, and employees, as well as involve the business leaders and funders within the business acceleration center.

The center's incubation model is destined for young entrepreneurs in the ICT and agribusiness sector. It aims to develop regional and international companies capable of combining economic profitability with social and environmental impact.

For Alphonse Nafack, president of the said center, JFN-IT E4 IMPACT Accelerator is committed to contributing to the country’s socio-economic development through the implementation of numerous initiatives (both in the banking and education sectors) in favor of young people.

"This center will provide local entrepreneurs and project leaders with full support for the growth of their businesses and transform high-potential ideas into real prosperous companies with high social and environmental impact," said Achille Bassilekin III.

S.A.