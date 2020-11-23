Bantu Development Initiative announces “Germany Days” to boost German investments in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - From December 11th to 12th, 2020, Yaoundé will host the first edition of the "Germany Days," an initiative of the Bantu Development Initiative-BDI (a group of Cameroonians, studying or working in Germany, who have gained a great deal of experience in the elaboration and implementation of socio-economic projects).

According to the brochure of the event, during this first edition (whose theme is "German-Cameroonian business opportunities"), the organizers will present the various business, financing, and German-Cameroonian cooperation opportunities that can be exploited to create better cohesion between actors in the two countries. The targets are the digital, energy, real estate, and finance sectors.

"We noticed that there are not enough German investors in Cameroon. We have therefore decided to sensitize, guide, and prepare them to invest in Cameroon,” says Yannick Guetse Voufo (photo), promoter of BDI. He also reveals that heads of the European Union delegation to Cameroon, the German embassy in Cameroon, GIZ (German development agency), Afrikagreentec, and experts in the development of crowdfunding platforms will be present at the event.

This initiative falls in line with the government’s ambition, stated in the national development strategy 2030 (SN2030), to mobilize the diaspora for the financing of national development projects.

The SN2030 is the country's new development strategy that replaces the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP). It covers the period 2020-2030 and envisages "the structural transformation of the economy to promote strong economic growth, shared prosperity, endogenous and inclusive development while preserving opportunities for future generations." The document plans for the elaboration of "an incentive framework to encourage Cameroonian citizens living abroad to invest in promising sectors."

Let’s note that the organization of the “Germany Days” is supported by the Global Business Network. The said program is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). It aims to bring together local and European companies through development cooperation.

S.A. & AO