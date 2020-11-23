logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 November 2020 -
Public management

Investment scams: Société Générale Cameroon warns about Facebook posts impersonating it

Investment scams: Société Générale Cameroon warns about Facebook posts impersonating it
  • Comments   -   Monday, 23 November 2020 14:43

(Business in Cameroon) - Société Générale Cameroon recently posted a message on its Facebook page informing that some scammers have been using its logo and that of YUP Cameroon to entice users into investing amounts for considerable and quick returns.

Société Générale Cameroon (SGC) wishes to formally deny its alleged involvement in this type of investment. As a reminder, the performance of any initial public offering or financial instrument selling activities is subject to the mandatory approval of Cosumaf [Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission]," the bank indicates.  

The warning comes just days after a statement issued by the Cosumaf warning Cameroonians against several actors who offer to invest on their behalf without the necessary approvals. In its warning note, it published a list of 14 sites that offer such services without approval. They are namely Académie des investisseurs panafricains, Liyeplimal, GTX Invest, Global Trusted Xchange, Sogaa Sarl, Petronpay Cameroon, Mekit Invest, Unique Finance, Fortune Investment & Wealth, Crifat, Highlife International Cameroon, Sairiu, Regel Cameroun, Cameroon Invest, and Mougano Investment. Some of the companies listed protested but were suspended by the Cameroonian Ministry of Finance.

As far as SGC is concerned, it is a financial institution authorized by the COSUMAF to operate in the CEMAC region. It is an account keeper along with Afriland First Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon temporarily bans the importation of day-old chicks and hatching eggs to guard national territory against avian influenza

cameroon-temporarily-bans-the-importation-of-day-old-chicks-and-hatching-eggs-to-guard-national-territory-against-avian-influenza
In a correspondence addressed on November 17, 2020, to the Minister of Finance, Cameroon's Minister of Livestock Dr. Taiga announced a temporary ban on...

Investment scams: Société Générale Cameroon warns about Facebook posts impersonating it

investment-scams-societe-generale-cameroon-warns-about-facebook-posts-impersonating-it
Société Générale Cameroon recently posted a message on its Facebook page informing that some scammers have been using its logo and that of YUP Cameroon to...

Bantu Development Initiative announces “Germany Days” to boost German investments in Cameroon

bantu-development-initiative-announces-germany-days-to-boost-german-investments-in-cameroon
From December 11th to 12th, 2020, Yaoundé will host the first edition of the "Germany Days," an initiative of the Bantu Development Initiative-BDI (a...

Cameroon inaugurates a business acceleration center in Douala

cameroon-inaugurates-a-business-acceleration-center-in-douala
On November 18, 2020, in Douala, Achille Bassilekin III (Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicrafts-Minpmeesa) presided over...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »