Cameroon: 100 bundles of African fabric, 160 bags of sugar and 2,500 l of fuel seized in the North

(Business in Cameroon) - Customs recently seized 100 bundles of African fabric and 2,500 liters of smuggled fuel in Magada, Far-North Cameroon, credible sources indicate. These goods seized on the eve of the holiday celebrations were intercepted in the framework of Halcomi, the operation launched by authorities to curb smuggling and protect the Cameroonian economic space.

Meanwhile, 160 bags of smuggled sugar were seized in Tcheboa, Northern Cameroon. The goods were certainly smuggled from Nigeria, whose borders with the two regions mentioned above are thriving grounds for intense contraband activities.

According to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté, over XAF10 billion of goods have been seized this year in the framework of Halcomi. Indeed, every year, Cameroon loses about XAF200 billion to contraband and illicit trade, official estimates believe. These trades have become a real problem for the country, hence the creation of Halcomi to secure the economy.

BRM