Yaoundé - 24 February 2022 -
Public management

Gaming: Cameroon’s Kiro’o Games among founders of Pan-African group PAGG

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 February 2022 12:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Ten African gaming studios recently joined forces to create a Pan-African gaming consortium. Baptized Pan African Gaming Group (PAGG), the consortium has Cameroonian Kiro'o Games, founded by Olivier Madiba, as one of its founding members, announces We Are Tech Africa, the economic news website Ecofin Agency’s new platform dedicated to Tech news. 

A pioneer of the video game industry in Cameroon and the Central African region as a whole, Kiro'o Games is also a crowdfunding enthusiast, which supports less experienced start-ups in raising funds.  With the Pan African Gaming Group, Kiro'o Games is contributing its experience to “ building a portfolio of mobile-focused casual games that are fun, non-violent, and gender-neutral.”

“Our games are Made-In-Africa, For Africa, featuring African heroes wrapped in local culture, music, and environments. This allows our players to see themselves reflected in our games, which makes all the difference," says Jake Manion, PAGG creative director. 

According to its founders, PAGG is primarily targeting the over 400 million internet users (according to World Bank data) in Africa. For We Are Tech, such a potential market is larger than the gaming markets in Canada, the US and Mexico combined. By end-2025, that potential market is expected to reach 680 million, therefore the group will position itself in market segments where it is currently absent.

Through this consortium, Kiro'o Games will capture part of the huge investments in the mobile gaming market worldwide.  According to Drake Star Partners, an investment bank specializing in financing the tech sector, this year (2022) US$150 billion of new investments are expected in the mobile gaming market. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

