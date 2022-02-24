Cameroon: IMF approves XAF67 bln budget support disbursement despite “mixed” ACF-EFF performance

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on February 23, 2022, published a note informing that Cameroon has passed the first review of the three-year arrangement (July 2021-July 2024) under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The completion of that review entitles Cameroon to the disbursement of US$116 million (a little over XAF67 billion), bringing the overall disbursements in the framework of those facilities to US$293.2 million (XAF170.3 billion).

Although the review was passed, Cameroon’s performance during the program was “mixed”, according to the IMF.

“Cameroon’s performance under the program remains on track and structural reforms are advancing, albeit with delays in some key areas," commented Kenji Okamura, IMF deputy managing director, and acting chair. The key areas where the country needs further progress are transparency, good governance, and the anti-corruption framework. These indicators are essential, according to the IMF, to help catalyze additional donor funding.

“Cameroon’s economy has proved resilient and is gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, with broadly balanced risks,” the Bretton Woods institution adds.

Three-year arrangements under the Extended Fund Facility and the Extended Credit Facility were approved for Cameroon on July 29, 2021, in Washington. Amounting to US$689.5 million (nearly XAF375 billion), they were aimed at supporting the country's economic and financial reform program over three years (2021-2024). Specifically, the ECF and EFF agreements are intended to support the authorities' efforts to achieve a rapid post-pandemic recovery, strengthen medium-term external and fiscal sustainability, and implement their structural reform program towards sustained, more inclusive, and diversified growth.

To achieve those targets, Cameroon committed to mitigating the health, economic and social consequences of the pandemic while ensuring domestic and external sustainability. The country also promised to strengthen good governance, enhance transparency, improve the anti-corruption framework and accelerate fiscal reforms to modernize tax and customs administrations. The other commitments include mobilizing revenues, improving public financial management, increasing the efficiency of public investments, reducing the budgetary risks posed by public enterprises, strengthening debt management, and reducing debt-related vulnerabilities.

Sylvain Andzongo