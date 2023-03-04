INS reveals the Top 5 products that boosted inflation in Cameroon in 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon National Statistics Institute (INS) recently published a report on the evolution of inflation in the country in 2022. According to the document, the indicator reached 6.3% over the period and was “driven in large part by the 12.9% increase in food prices and 6.3% in restaurant and hotel service prices.”

INS revealed that five food products have shown price increases exceeding 10%. The most significant increase is observed in oils and fats, whose prices jumped by 27% during the year. As a result of the CFA5,000 increase in the price of a bag of flour at the beginning of the year, and difficulties in obtaining wheat from Russia (Cameroon’s main supplier) due to the conflict with Ukraine, bread and cereal prices rose by 16.3%.

The top 5 is completed by fish and seafood (14.4%), which the country imports massively, meat (12.2%), and products such as milk, cheese, and eggs (10.7%).

BRM