cement-producers-report-cfa15bln-loss-since-h2-2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Cement producers in Cameroon say they have lost CFA15 billion since H2 2021 because prices were not adjusted following the increase in production costs. They reported so last week during a meeting that gathered members of the government and civil society.

According to data revealed during the meeting, the cost of production of a 50-kg bag jumped from CFA1,000 to CFA1,200 in Cameroon as freight costs increased by 165% between January 2020 and December 2021, and the prices of clinker (raw material for cement production) soared by 89% on the global market between January 2021 and March 2022. However, the producers say, consumer prices have not changed much. They peaked at CFA5,000 per bag, compared to 4,600 in the past.

To mitigate losses due to the gloomy global situation, some cement companies have developed other alternatives. Dangote Cement, for example, has launched a new product that uses less clinker. Called Dangote Falcon, this new variety has been made available on the local market since November 2021.

"One of the ways to solve this problem (price hike) was a mitigating action. We, therefore, decided to introduce 32.5-grade cement (different from 42.5 which is the company's reference product, ed), to reduce the volume of clinker used. This measure will enable us to maintain performance in terms of volume while improving profitability," explains Emmanuel Ngando, marketing manager at Dangote Cement Cameroon.

BRM