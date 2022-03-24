logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 March 2022 -
Public management

Cement producers report CFA15bln loss since H2 2021

Cement producers report CFA15bln loss since H2 2021
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:22

(Business in Cameroon) - Cement producers in Cameroon say they have lost CFA15 billion since H2 2021 because prices were not adjusted following the increase in production costs. They reported so last week during a meeting that gathered members of the government and civil society.

According to data revealed during the meeting, the cost of production of a 50-kg bag jumped from CFA1,000 to CFA1,200 in Cameroon as freight costs increased by 165% between January 2020 and December 2021, and the prices of clinker (raw material for cement production) soared by 89% on the global market between January 2021 and March 2022. However, the producers say, consumer prices have not changed much. They peaked at CFA5,000 per bag, compared to 4,600 in the past.

To mitigate losses due to the gloomy global situation, some cement companies have developed other alternatives. Dangote Cement, for example, has launched a new product that uses less clinker. Called Dangote Falcon, this new variety has been made available on the local market since November 2021.

 "One of the ways to solve this problem (price hike) was a mitigating action. We, therefore, decided to introduce 32.5-grade cement (different from 42.5 which is the company's reference product, ed), to reduce the volume of clinker used. This measure will enable us to maintain performance in terms of volume while improving profitability," explains Emmanuel Ngando, marketing manager at Dangote Cement Cameroon.   

BRM

back to top

Cameroon buys a lot from Russia and Ukraine but sells them almost "nothing" (report)

cameroon-buys-a-lot-from-russia-and-ukraine-but-sells-them-almost-nothing-report
Cameroon's National Institute of Statistics (INS) recently published a report on trade between the country and Russia and Ukraine. According to the...

Cement producers report CFA15bln loss since H2 2021

cement-producers-report-cfa15bln-loss-since-h2-2021
Cement producers in Cameroon say they have lost CFA15 billion since H2 2021 because prices were not adjusted following the increase in production...

Aboubacar Coulibaly becomes the new MD of Nestle Cameroon

aboubacar-coulibaly-becomes-the-new-md-of-nestle-cameroon
Aboubacar Coulibaly (pictured), who until now was the General Manager Senegal & Satellites at Nestlé Sénégal, has been appointed MD of Nestlé...

Palm oil: refiners call for price adjustment as import costs increase

palm-oil-refiners-call-for-price-adjustment-as-import-costs-increase
The price of refined palm oil in Cameroon recently rose from CFA1,100 to CFA1,400 per liter. While the population already complains about the increase,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan