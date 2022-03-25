dutch-companies-explore-business-opportunities-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin received last March 21 a delegation of Dutch companies. The visitors expressed their ambitions to reach business partnerships with local companies.

Tjoelker-Kleve, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Cameroon, said that through these partnerships, her country will put its technology expertise to the service of Cameroon. Various sectors including agribusiness, textiles and clothing, leather processing, and logging are targeted.

New partnerships between Cameroonian and Dutch companies will help diversify trade between the two countries. The Cameroonian national stats agency (INS) reported that in 2020, the Netherlands absorbed 9.3% of Cameroon's exports (against 12.8% in 2019). These exports mainly consist of cocoa beans (93%) and sawn timber (4%).

BRM