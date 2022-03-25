logoBC
Yaoundé - 25 March 2022 -
Public management

Dutch companies explore business opportunities in Cameroon

Dutch companies explore business opportunities in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 March 2022 16:49

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin received last March 21 a delegation of Dutch companies. The visitors expressed their ambitions to reach business partnerships with local companies.

Tjoelker-Kleve, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Cameroon, said that through these partnerships, her country will put its technology expertise to the service of Cameroon. Various sectors including agribusiness, textiles and clothing, leather processing, and logging are targeted.

New partnerships between Cameroonian and Dutch companies will help diversify trade between the two countries. The Cameroonian national stats agency (INS) reported that in 2020, the Netherlands absorbed 9.3% of Cameroon's exports (against 12.8% in 2019). These exports mainly consist of cocoa beans (93%) and sawn timber (4%).

BRM

back to top

Dutch companies explore business opportunities in Cameroon

dutch-companies-explore-business-opportunities-in-cameroon
The Cameroonian Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin received last March 21 a delegation of Dutch companies. The visitors expressed their ambitions to...

IFAD backs new aquaculture project in Cameroon

ifad-backs-new-aquaculture-project-in-cameroon
Cameroon is launching a new project to boost its aquaculture production. Called Aquaculture Business Development Program (ABDP), the initiative is...

Cameroon buys a lot from Russia and Ukraine but sells them almost "nothing" (report)

cameroon-buys-a-lot-from-russia-and-ukraine-but-sells-them-almost-nothing-report
Cameroon's National Institute of Statistics (INS) recently published a report on trade between the country and Russia and Ukraine. According to the...

Cement producers report CFA15bln loss since H2 2021

cement-producers-report-cfa15bln-loss-since-h2-2021
Cement producers in Cameroon say they have lost CFA15 billion since H2 2021 because prices were not adjusted following the increase in production...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan