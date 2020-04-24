logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 April 2020 -
Public management

15 vehicle inspection centres suspended for 1 month over unethical practices

15 vehicle inspection centres suspended for 1 month over unethical practices
  • Comments   -   Friday, 24 April 2020 10:32

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehé recently suspended, for one month, 15 vehicle inspection centres. According to the official, these companies, which are at the heart of the government's road safety strategy, have failed to comply with specifications.

The suspended centers include almost all of the leaders in that market, including WCI, the very first company set up in Cameroon in the vehicle inspection sector.

As private structures that check vehicles to detect the most serious defects, vehicle inspection centers quickly engaged in highly unethical practices.

According to various testimonies, technical inspection certificates are issued to some drivers without their vehicles being even inspected.

BRM

back to top

15 vehicle inspection centres suspended for 1 month over unethical practices

15-vehicle-inspection-centres-suspended-for-1-month-over-unethical-practices
The Cameroonian Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehé recently suspended, for one month, 15 vehicle inspection centres. According to the...

Cameroon: Customs seizes 50 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in the Northern region

cameroon-customs-seizes-50-tons-of-non-biodegradable-plastic-packaging-in-the-northern-region
On 16 April 2020, Cameroonian customs officials seized 30 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Mbé, Adamaoua. According to the government daily...

Cameroon: The UNDP suggests the privatization of the CCIMA and the CAEFC

cameroon-the-undp-suggests-the-privatization-of-the-ccima-and-the-caefc
In Q1-2020, a Development Financing Assessment (DFA) published by the UNDP questioned the effectiveness of some representative bodies in Cameroon. These...

Cameroon: The Association for the Defence of Taxpayers' Rights ACDC calls for tax breaks

cameroon-the-association-for-the-defence-of-taxpayers-rights-acdc-calls-for-tax-breaks
On April 23, 2020, the Cameroonian association for the defense of taxpayers’ rights (ACDC) wrote to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute suggesting a set of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique