15-vehicle-inspection-centres-suspended-for-1-month-over-unethical-practices

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehé recently suspended, for one month, 15 vehicle inspection centres. According to the official, these companies, which are at the heart of the government's road safety strategy, have failed to comply with specifications.

The suspended centers include almost all of the leaders in that market, including WCI, the very first company set up in Cameroon in the vehicle inspection sector.

As private structures that check vehicles to detect the most serious defects, vehicle inspection centers quickly engaged in highly unethical practices.

According to various testimonies, technical inspection certificates are issued to some drivers without their vehicles being even inspected.

BRM