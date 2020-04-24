logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 April 2020 -
Coronavirus: Cameroon eases the payment of social contributions of companies
(Business in Cameroon) - In a letter sent on April 23, 2020, to the president of the employer grouping Gicam, Alain Olivier Noël Mekulu Mvondo Akam, the director-general of Cameroon's national social security fund CNPS, announced "flexibility measures" to support companies in the current Covid-19 health crisis.

These include the suspension, until June 2020, of on-the-spot inspections (to be replaced by off-site inspections during that period) and the 3-month deferment of April, May, and June 2020 social security contributions upon justified request. "This means that the social contributions due for each of the months concerned can be paid in three monthly installments," the director explains.

He also announced "the cancellation of late payment penalties, upon justified request," for all social benefit payments. According to the director, all these measures are aimed at "supporting the efforts of the government and companies amid the crisis induced by the Covid-19 pandemic," which is affecting the whole world.

However, these measures are not quite in line with the suggestions made by employers. On March 31, 2020, Gicam suggested 18 measures the government could implement to support businesses during the current health crisis.

Among these measures, the employers’ organization suggested the government should postpone the collection of contributions to the National Social Security Fund from companies unable to pay employees’ salaries but maintain the concerned employees’ social coverage nevertheless.

Brice R. Mbodiam

