Yaoundé - 26 August 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: 82 customs brokers called to justify their 12 months inactivity or risk losing their licences

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 24 August 2021 17:23

(Business in Cameroon) - In a release issued on August 11, 2021, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze orders 82 customs brokers to submit documents detailing the reasons they have been inactive for over a year now. Indeed, according to data from CAMCIS, the new customs platform, those brokers duly authorized in Cameroon have not carried out a single customs clearance operation over the past 12 months.

As Cameroonian laws provide, they will have to state the reasons for their inactivity or risk their approvals being withdrawn. Hence, through the August 11, release, the Finance Minister was allowing them up to one week to produce the documentary proofs or face the required sanctions.

Some customs sources reveal that most of those brokers have simply gone bankrupt causing many workers to lose their jobs because of the fierce competition in the sector.

